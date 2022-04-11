Jio and Airtel Avail This Family Postpaid Plan That Offers Great Value

Postpaid plans offered by telcos range from very cheap prices to expensive price tags with amazing benefits. Further, users can get family connections at just one price tag as well as individual connections. However, there are some postpaid plans offered by the telcos that come at reasonable price tags and offer adequate benefits. Mentioned below is a family postpaid each from Reliance Jio and Airtel that comes with great benefits at a reasonable price tag.

Jio’s Rs 799 Plan

Jio offers a number of postpaid plans for both individual and family users. One of the most attractive plans from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 799. Jio offers up to two additional SIM cards with its Rs 799 plan. The plan offers a total of 150GB data and allows data rollover of 200GB. After the completion of 150GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, Rs 799 plan from Jio comes with access to multiple OTT platforms including Netflix, one-year Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

When it comes to family postpaid plans from Jio, the main subscriber has the free will to add new/existing postpaid Jio customers as members to their family plan at their own discretion using the MyJio app. Moreover, the family member will get entitlements out of the allocations as decided by the primary subscriber.

Airtel’s Family Infinity 999 Plan

While the most expensive pack from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 1,599, the telco also offers a mid-range plan called Family Infinity 999 Plan. This plan from Airtel comes at a cost of Rs 999 and users get 150 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. With the subscription of this plan, users get 1 regular SIM and 2 free Add-on regular voice connections for family members. The plan also comes with Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which include Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.