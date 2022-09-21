Vivo X Fold+ to Launch on September 26: Check Details

A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will be present in the X Fold+, it has been verified. This is probably the only significant improvement over the X Fold, which uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, that the gadget will get.

Vivo X Fold+

Vivo teased its forthcoming foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold+, earlier this week. The brand has now officially announced the device's launch date. The official banner, which was first discovered by TechGoing, announces that the Vivo X Fold+ will be on sale in China on September 26 at 7 PM. It is not yet known if the product will be sold in markets outside of China.

The smartphone's design is revealed via the poster. The Vivo X Fold, which debuted earlier this year, appears to be the same design as the gadget. It would have been very difficult to distinguish the two if not for the new hues. The new X Fold+ will be available in leather finishes in the hues Red and Blue, to talk about colours.

Vivo X Fold+ Specifications and Features (Expected)

A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will be present in the X Fold+; it has been verified. This is probably the only significant improvement over the X Fold, which uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, that the gadget will get. A 4,730mAh battery pack with wired and wireless charging capabilities of 80W and 50W will also be included. According to rumours, the device's other specifications will be the same as those of the previous version.

So, we may anticipate that the smartphone will have a cover screen that is 6.53 inches and an 8.03-inch folding display. These two panels will both provide a 120Hz refresh rate. There are two RAM and storage variants for the device: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Recent reports indicate that the Vivo X Fold+, with the model number V2229A, has appeared on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. It achieved a total performance score of 11,00,438 and ratings of 2,60,666 for the CPU and 4,70,982 for the GPU.

Last but not least, when it comes to the camera specifications, the gadget is anticipated to have a 50MP quad camera on the back and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

