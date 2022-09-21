HONOR Pad 8 Available in India for Rs 20,000

On Tuesday, the Pad 8 from Honor was introduced in India. With its most recent product, the business has returned to the nation's tablet industry after a long absence. The device has already made its debut on other markets, and the Indian version has the same features.

HONOR PAD 8 Features and Specifications

The HONOR Pad 8 has a typical rectangular shape with symmetrical bezels, rounded corners, a metallic unibody, and a front camera positioned in the middle of the top. It has a single snapper on the back. A 12.0-inch 2K (1200x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 350 nits of maximum brightness and a 5:3 aspect ratio is the tablet's main selling point. Its dimensions are 520g in weight and 6.9mm in thickness.

On the back of the HONOR Pad 8, there is a single 5MP camera. It features a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. Its front and back cameras can capture 1080p films at 30 frames per second. The Snapdragon 680 processor, which can be combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, powers the HONOR Pad 8. Magic UI 6.1 is loaded after Android 12 has started on the device. A 7,250mAh battery that enables 22.5W charging powers it. A Type-C port, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and other connectivity choices are available. Additionally, it has eight speakers.

HONOR Pad 8 Price and Availability

The HONOR Pad 8 is only available in the Blue Hour colour option in India. Its 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. On Friday, September 23, Flipkart will start selling the tablet.