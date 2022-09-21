HONOR Pad 8 Available in India for Rs 20,000

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The entry-level 4GB/128GB model of the tablet costs Rs 19,999. From Friday, it will be accessible on Flipkart September 23.

Highlights

  • A 12-inch display is included.
  • A 7,250mAh battery that supports 22.5W charging.
  • The entry-level 4GB/128GB model of the tablet costs Rs 19,999.

Follow Us

Honor Pad 8

On Tuesday, the Pad 8 from Honor was introduced in India. With its most recent product, the business has returned to the nation's tablet industry after a long absence. The device has already made its debut on other markets, and the Indian version has the same features.

HONOR PAD 8 Features and Specifications

The HONOR Pad 8 has a typical rectangular shape with symmetrical bezels, rounded corners, a metallic unibody, and a front camera positioned in the middle of the top. It has a single snapper on the back. A 12.0-inch 2K (1200x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 350 nits of maximum brightness and a 5:3 aspect ratio is the tablet's main selling point. Its dimensions are 520g in weight and 6.9mm in thickness.

On the back of the HONOR Pad 8, there is a single 5MP camera. It features a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. Its front and back cameras can capture 1080p films at 30 frames per second. The Snapdragon 680 processor, which can be combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, powers the HONOR Pad 8. Magic UI 6.1 is loaded after Android 12 has started on the device. A 7,250mAh battery that enables 22.5W charging powers it. A Type-C port, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and other connectivity choices are available. Additionally, it has eight speakers.

HONOR Pad 8 Price and Availability

The HONOR Pad 8 is only available in the Blue Hour colour option in India. Its 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. On Friday, September 23, Flipkart will start selling the tablet.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments