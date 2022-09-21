Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

A 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with a 6,000mAh battery, will undoubtedly power the Tecno Pova Neo 5G. The phone will allegedly have a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen. 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage are reportedly included in the smartphone.

Prior to the smartphone's debut in India, information on the Tecno Pova Neo 5G price and a full set of specifications has purportedly surfaced. There are reportedly two colour choices for it. The company just announced that the phone would soon be released in the Indian market. A 6.9-inch AMOLED display is expected to come with the Tecno Pova Neo 5G. It will apparently be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and run on an Android 12-based HiOS UI. The forthcoming phone is said to include 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM.

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G's price in India and its specifications have been disclosed by tipster Paras Guglani and PriceBaba. The tipper also included two alleged renderings of the smartphone, which imply that it might have at least two colour variations. The smartphone is depicted as having two rear cameras and an LED flash. According to the claimed renders, the phone's right spine has volume rockers and a power button.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

A 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with a 6,000mAh battery, will undoubtedly power the Tecno Pova Neo 5G. The phone will allegedly have a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen. 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage are reportedly included in the smartphone. HiOS UI, which is based on Android 12, is supposed to run out of the box on the Tecno Pova Neo 5G.

A 50MP dual rear camera combination with an LED flash would be present on the Tecno Pova Neo 5G, according to the report. An 8MP selfie camera is rumoured to be on the front of the forthcoming Tecno phone. The 6,000mAh battery unit in the smartphone is confirmed, and 18W cable charging is said to be supported.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India and Availability (Rumoured)

According to the report, the cost of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G in India will be between Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000. The smartphone will be available in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue colour schemes when it enters the nation. Recently, the company said that the device would soon be released in India.

