TeleBytes Episode 2: Vi Network Upgradation in Kerala, BSNL Postpaid Plan Revision, More

A lot of things happened in the technology, telecom and other sectors today. The day began with BSNL’s Rs 199 postpaid plan revision and it ended with Google rolling out a new Android TV home screen update with Discover tab. Realme also launched its much-awaited Realme X7 series in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999. At the same time, we exclusively reported that Vi is soon going to phase out the 3G network in Kerala. Apple also released macOS 11.3 beta update with some major changes on board. Watch the video to know the news in detail.

1. Vi to Phase Out 3G Network in Kerala

Earlier today, we reported the SMS sent out by Vodafone Idea to its subscribers in Kerala saying it will soon become LTE-only operator. Vodafone Idea later confirmed to TelecomTalk that it is just phasing out the 3G network in India by retaining 2G services, similar to what it did in other circles like Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi & NCR and Bengaluru. The official announcement from Vi is awaited.

2. Realme X7 Series India Launch

Realme launched its much-awaited X7 series in India. The Realme X7 comes in two models- the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro. The X7 5G retails at Rs 19,999 and has MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, whereas the X7 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. You can read more about the Realme X7 series here.

3. BSNL Revises Rs 199 Postpaid Plan and Rs 18 Data Voucher

State-run telecom operator BSNL has revised its Rs 199 postpaid plan to offer unlimited voice calling and it also reduced the data benefit of Rs 18 prepaid voucher to 1GB per day from the earlier 1.8GB data per day.

4. Bharti Airtel to Discontinue Copper Network in One Year

Bharti Airtel confirmed that it is going to discontinue the legacy copper network-based broadband and fully shift to fibre broadband services. Fibre broadband opens up the opportunity to offer high speeds. Under Airtel Xstream Fiber brand, Airtel is providing up to 1 Gbps speeds.

5. John Matze Termintaed as Parler CEO

We woke up to the news that Parler, the social media company, has terminated its CEO, John Matze. The news was announced by Matze himself saying the Parler’s Board decided to sack him as the CEO.