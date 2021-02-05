Vodafone Idea Hikes Prices of Family Postpaid Plans in 4 More Circles

Vodafone Idea has silently hiked the prices of postpaid plans in four more circles- Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Maharashtra & Goa. Vi increased the prices of Rs 598 and Rs 699 Family postpaid plans to Rs 649 and Rs 799, respectively in the Uttar Pradesh East circle. Back then, the revised plans were effective in only the UP East region, but now, these postpaid plans are applicable in five telecom circles. The new postpaid mobile phone plans available in the five circles mentioned above are priced at Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 948 and Rs 1,348. In other circles, the Family postpaid plans available are Rs 598, Rs 749, Rs 899 and Rs 999. It seems like Vodafone Idea is closely looking at the demand for Family postpaid plans across all circles and hiking the prices where there’s more demand.

Revised Family Postpaid Plans from Vi Detailed

Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator in India right now to offer different plans aimed at individuals and Family. In the five circles- Chennai, Maharashtra & Goa, Kolkata, Tamil Nadu and UP East, the Vi Family postpaid plans start at Rs 649. It is the basically the Rs 598 Family postpaid plan available in the rest 17 telecom circles. The Rs 649 Vi Family postpaid plan offers two connections- one primary and one secondary. The total data benefit offered by Vi is 80GB, divided as 50GB for primary connection and 30GB for the secondary connection. The primary connection holder can carry forward up to 200GB of data, whereas the secondary connection user can roll over up to 50GB of data. Other benefits offered to both the connections include unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per month.

Moving onto the Vi Rs 799 Family postpaid plan, it offers three connections- one primary and two secondary. The total data benefit offered by Vi is 120GB, split across 60GB for primary connection and 30GB each for secondary connections. The data rollover facility remains the same as the Rs 649 Family postpaid plan. And it also comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per month (100 for each connection).

Third on the list is the Rs 999 Family plan that offers five connections. The total data offered by Vi is 200GB (80GB for primary connection and 30GB each for secondary connections.

Then there are the Entertainment Plus 699 Family postpaid plan and REDX Family Plan available exclusively in these five circles. The Entertainment Plus 699 Family postpaid plan usually costs Rs 948 (Rs 699 for primary and Rs 249 for secondary). While Vi bundles one secondary connection with the plan, users have the option to add up to another three secondary connections. For primary connection, the data benefit is unlimited and for secondary connection users, it is 30GB. The primary connection holders do not have data rollover facility, but secondary connection users can carry forward up to 50GB. All the connection holders will get unlimited calling benefit.

Lastly, we have the REDX Family plan of Rs 1,348 (Rs 1,099 for primary connection and Rs 249 for the secondary connection. Similar to the Rs 948 Family plan, the Rs 1,348 plan also offers unlimited data for the primary connection and 30GB data for the secondary connection.

All the postpaid plans come with Vi Movies & TV subscription for one year, Amazon Prime subscription for primary connection worth Rs 999 for one year, ZEE5 Premium subscription for one year and Netflix subscription for one year (available only with Rs 1,099 plan).