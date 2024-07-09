Vi Business Announces Partnership with PayU, See Details

Vodafone Idea Limited's (VIL) B2B arm, Vi Business has just announced a new partnership with the digital financial service provider, PayU. A release from VIL said that this is a strategic partnership to boost MSMEs (micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises) in their digital journeys. Vi Business can help enterprises or small businesses with digital transformation while PayU can help with financial services. This will help the companies in offering a comprehensive suite of services/solutions to their customers.
VIL said, "This collaboration brings innovative payment solutions bespoke offers engine, buy-now-pay-later options, and seamless WhatsApp integration – all meticulously designed keeping India’s growing MSMEs at the core."
To help out MSMEs in their digital journey, Vi Business is offering enterprises productivity and collaboration digital tools at special prices. Some of these products include Google Workspace, Location Tracking, Personal Cloud Storage, Mobile Security Solutions, and more.
This is what enterprises will get from Vi Business and PayU:
- Integrated Payments Solution - Enterprises to get a seamless payment gateway with zero transaction charges for UPI and RuPay, and reduced rates for domestic debit and credit cards, and net banking.
- WhatsApp Store - Businesses will be enabled to bring their offerings seamlessly on WhatsApp and engage with customers there directly.
- Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) - BNPL enables MSMEs to receive full payment at the time of purchase while customers enjoy flexible payment options offers at reduced transaction charges.
- Customized offers at check out: PayU’s ‘Offer Engine’ enables MSMEs to create & run promotion campaigns for the consumer, improving ticket size while driving customer loyalty.
- New Plan - Rs 349 plan for employees with unlimited calling, 60GB of data, and 3000 SMS. The additional benefits are SonyLiv, Mobile Security, Location tracking, Google Workspace, ISD Rate Cutter, and 50GB Personal Cloud Storage.