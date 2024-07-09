Vi Business Announces Partnership with PayU, See Details

Vodafone Idea Limited's (VIL) B2B arm, Vi Business has just announced a new partnership with the digital financial service provider, PayU. A release from VIL said that this is a strategic partnership to boost MSMEs (micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises) in their digital journeys. Vi Business can help enterprises or small businesses with digital transformation while PayU can help with financial services. This will help the companies in offering a comprehensive suite of services/solutions to their customers.









VIL said, "This collaboration brings innovative payment solutions bespoke offers engine, buy-now-pay-later options, and seamless WhatsApp integration – all meticulously designed keeping India’s growing MSMEs at the core."

To help out MSMEs in their digital journey, Vi Business is offering enterprises productivity and collaboration digital tools at special prices. Some of these products include Google Workspace, Location Tracking, Personal Cloud Storage, Mobile Security Solutions, and more.

This is what enterprises will get from Vi Business and PayU: