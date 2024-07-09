BSNL Announces Limited-Time Offer on Fibre Basic Plan



In a bid to attract more customers to its high-speed internet services, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a limited-time offer on its Fibre Basic Plan. Under this new promotion, subscribers can now avail of the plan at just Rs 399 per month, down from its usual price of Rs 499. What's more, BSNL is offering the first month completely free of cost.

Monsoon Double Bonanza Offer on Fibre Basic Plan

The offer, dubbed as Monsoon Double Bonanza Offer, aimed at bolstering its Bharat Fibre (FTTH) service, promises high-speed internet connectivity suitable for both personal and professional needs. Customers looking to switch or upgrade their current internet connection can take advantage of this promotion, which is available for a limited period.

Key Details of the Fibre Basic Plan

BSNL has announced that the Fibre Basic plan will be priced at Rs. 399 for the first three months, after which the regular pricing of Rs. 499 will apply. The plan offers speeds up to 60 Mbps for up to 3300 MB, following which Fair Usage Policy (FUP) speeds of 4 Mbps will apply. BSNL Customers can also enjoy unlimited local and STD calls to any network.

How to Avail the Offer

For more information and to avail of the offer, interested individuals can reach out via WhatsApp by messaging 'Hi' to 1800-4444. This move by BSNL comes amidst increasing competition in the broadband market, where providers are striving to offer attractive deals and high-speed services to capture and retain subscribers.