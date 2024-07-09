Redmi 13 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Redmi 13 5G has a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support and wet touch technology. It has a large 5030mAh battery inside the phone with support for 33W fast charging.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has just announced the Redmi 13 5G in India.
  • The Chinese tech giant also launched several other products in the launch event today.
  • Redmi 13 5G will start at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, with a bank offer of Rs 1,000 instant discount.

Xiaomi has just announced the Redmi 13 5G in India. The Chinese tech giant also launched several other products in the launch event today, however, we will focus on the star of the launch - Redmi 13 5G. The specifications of the device had already been leaked. However, now, most of them have been confirmed. Let's quickly go through the specifications and then check out the price of the phone.




Redmi 13 5G Specifications in India

Redmi 13 5G has a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support and wet touch technology. It has a large 5030mAh battery inside the phone with support for 33W fast charging. The charger is inside the box for users. Xiaomi's Redmi 13 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2AE, the first time this chipset is making its way to the country. It will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS out of the box.

In the camera department, there's a dual-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 108MP sensor paired with a macro sensor for ultra-close shots. For selfies, there's a 13MP sensor at the front. The device is IP53-rated and has Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection. It is the segment's only 5G phone with dual glass (front and back).

It is available in three colours - Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink, and Black Diamond. Let's check out the prices and offers.

Redmi 13 5G Price in India

Redmi 13 5G will start at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, with a bank offer of Rs 1,000 instant discount. The REdmi 13 5G will retail at Rs 15,499 for 8GB+128GB, again with a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount offer. It will go on sale on July 12, 12 PM, on Mi.com, Amazon, and all of the Xiaomi retail partners.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

