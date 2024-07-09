Bharti Airtel Yearly Prepaid Plans Post Tariff Revision 2024 Explained



By now, most telecom service users in India must already be aware of the tariff revisions implemented by private operators following the 2024 Spectrum Auction. Even the Ministry of Communications clarified that the tariffs are driven by market forces and that a significant hike has been implemented almost two years after the last one, which is crucial given the investments in 5G infrastructure.In line with the same, Bharti Airtel has also revised its tariffs upwards.

Airtel currently offers three yearly tariff plans for users. All plans come with 365 days of validity, ensuring coverage for 12 complete months. Let's now look at the plans.

Airtel Yearly Voice-Centric Plan

The most affordable yearly plan available for users who primarily prefer voice services is the Airtel Rs 1999 Truly Unlimited Plan. This plan is for users who mainly prefer voice calls, SMS, and light internet usage on the go. Users who don't commute much and have Wi-Fi connectivity options available can also opt for this plan. The Rs 1,999 plan includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 24GB of data with 365 days of validity. The plan also includes Airtel Rewards, which feature a three-month Apollo 24|7 Circle benefit, free Hellotune, and Wynk Music. This plan comes at an effective price of around Rs 167 per month.

Airtel Yearly 2 GB Per Day Plan

The next available yearly plan from Airtel is the Rs 3,599 Truly Unlimited Plan. This plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day with a validity of 365 days. After the daily data quota is used up, the high-speed data will be limited to 64 Kbps. If you consume a lot of data on the go or have heavy wireless internet usage, this plan is ideal for you. The plan also includes a complimentary unlimited 5G data benefit from the company. Additionally, customers can enjoy Airtel Rewards, which include a three-month Apollo 24|7 Circle benefit, free Hellotune, and Wynk Music. This plan comes at an effective price of around Rs 300 per month.

Airtel Yearly 2.5 GB Per Day Plan

The highest plan available from Airtel for prepaid users is the Rs 3,999 Truly Unlimited Plan. This plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of data per day with a validity of 365 days. After the daily data quota is used up, the high-speed data will be limited to 64 Kbps. Additionally, customers receive a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year, and the generous 2.5GB of daily data will cater to OTT usage. The plan also includes a complimentary unlimited 5G data benefit, along with Airtel Rewards, which feature a three-month Apollo 24|7 Circle benefit, free Hellotune, and Wynk Music. This yearly plan comes at an effective monthly price of approximately Rs 333.

Conclusion: Hassle-Free Yearly Plans

So, if you prefer to recharge once and stay hassle-free for a year, these yearly plans with 365 days of validity are good options to consider. Airtel also offers data packs for you to buy and top up with extra data in case you have any increased data needs, whether you are on a 4G handset or in a 4G network zone.