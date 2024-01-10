Telia Targets 95 Percent 5G Coverage in Estonia by Year-End

As of early 2024, Telia Estonia reported that over half a thousand 5G base stations had been installed, covering approximately 75 percent of the population.

Highlights

  • Threefold increase in mobile data from 2018 to 2023
  • Over 500 5G base stations covering 75 percent of Estonia by early 2024.
  • Active investments in 5G network development for the past three years.

Telia Targets 95 Percent 5G Coverage in Estonia by Year-End
Telia Estonia has reported a significant increase in the amount of data consumed by Estonians in both mobile and fixed internet networks in recent years, with expectations for this trend to continue in the near future. Between 2018 and 2023, Telia Estonia observed a threefold increase in data volumes in its mobile network and more than doubled figures in its fixed internet network. Additionally, there was a 20 percent surge in internet traffic in 2023 alone, as reported by Telia Estonia on Tuesday.

Also Read: Telia 5G Network Covers 75 Percent of Estonian Population




Digital Transformation

"We are currently witnessing a very rapid development of the digital world. On the one hand, this is generated by the growth of video content and various streaming services, but on the other hand, for example, video meetings and remote working, which have completely changed the way we work due to the corona crisis," explained Telia Estonia.

Telia referred to Ericsson's recent mobile technology report, estimating that if 45 percent of the world's population resides in the 5G coverage area by the end of 2023, it will likely increase to 85 percent by the end of 2029.

Telia's 5G Network Expansion

"This is why we have been actively investing in the development of the 5G network in Estonia for the last three years, and it will continue to be our focus in the coming years," Telia Estonia further elaborated.

Also Read: Telia Achieves Record Speeds With New 26 GHz 5G Base Station in Estonia

As of early 2024, Telia Estonia reported that over half a thousand 5G base stations had been installed, covering approximately 75 percent of the population. The goal is to achieve 95 percent 5G coverage across Estonia by the end of 2024.

"In the last six years, we have invested nearly 330 million euros in the Estonian market, or an average of 55 million euros per year. Most of these investments have gone into developing networks, increasing the continuity of services, improving quality," stated Telia Estonia.

Also Read: Telia Estonia Shuts Down 3G Network in Tallinn

Broadband Expansion

Telia also highlighted that in 2023, it became the first operator to shut down the 3G network in December. In addition to the mobile network, Telia is actively expanding and upgrading its fixed internet network. According to Telia, at the beginning of the year, 562,000 households were able to connect to fixed broadband services with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

