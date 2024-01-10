Wi-Fi 7 Standard Receives Official Certification from Wi-Fi Alliance

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Wi-Fi Alliance said that the Wi-Fi Certified 7 will enable new use cases including multi-user AR/VR/XR, immersive 3D training, hybrid work, electronic gaming, industrial IoT, and more. To give you a bit of context, the Wi-Fi 6 standard channel size is 160 MHz.

Highlights

  • Wi-Fi 7 has finally received the official certification from Wi-Fi Alliance.
  • It is the latest standard of Wi-Fi and promises to deliver the fastest internet speeds users have ever experienced from consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers.
  • Even Wi-Fi 6E doesn't come near the capabilities of the Wi-Fi 7.

Follow Us

wifi 7 standard receives official certification from

Wi-Fi 7 has finally received the official certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. It is the latest standard of Wi-Fi and promises to deliver the fastest internet speeds users have ever experienced from consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers. Even Wi-Fi 6E doesn't come near the capabilities of the Wi-Fi 7. The kind of speeds and the connectivity experience that Wi-Fi 7 promises is unmatched by any previous generation Wi-Fi standard.




Wi-Fi Alliance said that the Wi-Fi Certified 7 will enable new use cases including multi-user AR/VR/XR, immersive 3D training, hybrid work, electronic gaming, industrial IoT, and more. To give you a bit of context, the Wi-Fi 6 standard channel size is 160 MHz. But with Wi-Fi 7, it doubles to 320 MHz, meaning more capacity for higher-speed data and the Wi-Fi 7 standard is also more intelligent and optimised for a better connectivity experience when several devices are connected to the same network.

Read Here - Wi-Fi 7: Everything There Is to Understand in Simple Words

Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and many other tech makers and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) already sell Wi-Fi 7 supported products.

Rahul Patel, Senior VP and General Manager, Connectivity, Broadband and Networking at Qualcomm Technologies, said, "Wi-Fi 7 is a game-changing evolution of Wi-Fi, elevating wireless connectivity to unprecedented heights of performance. The Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 and Networking Pro Series Platforms are powering millions of Wi-Fi 7 smartphones, PCs, and access points today, and we are honored that both are included in the certification test bed."

Read More - Wi-Fi 7 Routers Will be the Best Option if DoT Delicenses 6 GHz Band

Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President, MediaTek said, "It’s impressive to see how quickly the Wi-Fi 7 certification program has progressed. As one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology, MediaTek has worked closely with Wi-Fi Alliance to develop and test our Filogic portfolio."

Many smartphones in India already support Wi-Fi 7 standard. However, in the context of India, the tech won't make a lot of noise until DoT delicenses 6 GHz band.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Deepak Kumar Vasudevan :

A few days later the then generation's quick question would be 'What is BSNL?'. And perhaps we would be glad…

BSNL to Launch 5G Services Starting 2025: Report

Faraz :

4/128 variant is a trap.. Better to go for 8/128. Getting Android 14 is really great in budget. Companies like…

Moto G34 5G Launched in India With Rs 4500 Reliance…

Faraz :

If it did.. could have been a good thing.

BSNL 4G Networks Might Come in Late 2022, Is It…

Faraz :

Why are we talking about fantasy here.. When we know BSNL failed to launch 4G. Even after 3 years of…

BSNL to Launch 5G Services Starting 2025: Report

shivraj roy :

lmao true

BSNL to Launch 5G Services Starting 2025: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments