Wi-Fi 7 Standard Receives Official Certification from Wi-Fi Alliance

Wi-Fi 7 has finally received the official certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. It is the latest standard of Wi-Fi and promises to deliver the fastest internet speeds users have ever experienced from consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers. Even Wi-Fi 6E doesn't come near the capabilities of the Wi-Fi 7. The kind of speeds and the connectivity experience that Wi-Fi 7 promises is unmatched by any previous generation Wi-Fi standard.









Wi-Fi Alliance said that the Wi-Fi Certified 7 will enable new use cases including multi-user AR/VR/XR, immersive 3D training, hybrid work, electronic gaming, industrial IoT, and more. To give you a bit of context, the Wi-Fi 6 standard channel size is 160 MHz. But with Wi-Fi 7, it doubles to 320 MHz, meaning more capacity for higher-speed data and the Wi-Fi 7 standard is also more intelligent and optimised for a better connectivity experience when several devices are connected to the same network.

Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and many other tech makers and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) already sell Wi-Fi 7 supported products.

Rahul Patel, Senior VP and General Manager, Connectivity, Broadband and Networking at Qualcomm Technologies, said, "Wi-Fi 7 is a game-changing evolution of Wi-Fi, elevating wireless connectivity to unprecedented heights of performance. The Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 and Networking Pro Series Platforms are powering millions of Wi-Fi 7 smartphones, PCs, and access points today, and we are honored that both are included in the certification test bed."

Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President, MediaTek said, "It’s impressive to see how quickly the Wi-Fi 7 certification program has progressed. As one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology, MediaTek has worked closely with Wi-Fi Alliance to develop and test our Filogic portfolio."

Many smartphones in India already support Wi-Fi 7 standard. However, in the context of India, the tech won't make a lot of noise until DoT delicenses 6 GHz band.