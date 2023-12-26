Wi-Fi 7 Routers Will be the Best Option if DoT Delicenses 6 GHz Band

Wi-Fi 7 is the future of Wi-Fi technology. Even though the standard is yet to be released officially, you can still find Wi-Fi 7 routers in the market from many major players. The bet with Wi-Fi 7 is on the future where consumers would want faster networks with ultra-low latencies and a better communication channel so that more devices can be connected efficiently. Netgear said that the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) is considering to delicense the lower band 6 GHz spectrum.

While there are always Wi-Fi 6E routers that users can go for, the Wi-Fi 7 is simply better. Let's see some of the advantages that you will get with the Wi-Fi 7 routers.

Firstly, Wi-Fi 7 routers are capable of delivering wireless data transfer speeds of up to 46 Gbps, which is 5 times greater than that of Wi-Fi 6E routers. Wi-Fi 7 routers can also operate on multiple bands including the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. Latency is much lower with a Wi-Fi 7 router, but the best thing is that Wi-Fi 7 routers will be able to channel connections more efficiently.

Netgear is one of the many companies that offer Wi-Fi 7 routers in India. TP-Link, Asus, and many more brands sell Wi-Fi 7 routers in India. Note that these routers can be very expensive and you don't need to upgrade because the 6 GHz band is not yet delicensed for Wi-Fi use. This is why even the Wi-Fi 6E router doesn't make any sense for the Indian market.

Recently, at the WRC (World Radiocommunication Conference) 2023, most members of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) agreed to open up the 6 GHz band for future high-speed mobile communications. Indian telcos don't want the government to delicense the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi use. This is because telcos believe that the 6 GHz band is a good way for them to roll out 5G and future 6G networks in an affordable manner.