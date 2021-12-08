Telecom Service Quality a Focus Area: DoT Secretary

According to a statement from an eminent official, the government will prioritise the quality of telecoms services in all the rural and urban areas and will continue to keep it the core focus area in order to fulfil the commitment of financial and digital inclusion of 1.38 billion people of India. It is to be noted that the fifth edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) is currently underway which is organised by the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The Future of Connectivity

Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2021 event, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) secretary K Rajaraman said that financial and digital inclusion are the core commitments of the government, and therefore the key focus area of the government will be the quality of services available in rural and urban areas and rural connectivity.

He further added that the rollout of 5G, efficient spectrum management and enhancement in products and services are very important to enable India to compete in the global market and mark its presence. He said that innovations in technology could strap up the power of low latency, network slicing and edge computing in 5G communication services. This would allow for more secure, efficient and customised services from the enterprises.

Talking about the telecom industry, he said that the industry has been resilient when the circumstances were against them, and the new reforms in the sector brought by the government are the beginning of a new wave of growth in the digital economy. He said that spread of 5G connectivity and services to the remotest of areas is very crucial for India to achieve its digital ambitions. He also talked about how the internet has been a game-changer when it comes to maintaining financial and social services for work, education and health.

He said that the effectiveness of connectivity technologies such as 5G is very crucial for the future of ordinary citizens across the globe. Rajaraman added that India could expect broader and faster connectivity pretty soon, which will allow each and every industry to boost productivity and innovations. It is to be noted that 5G services are expected to roll out in India in Q2 of 2022, and many major telcos have already begun testing their 5G networks.