Apple to Bring Two New iPhone SE Models Over Next Two Years

The recent rumours suggest that Cupertino-based tech giant Apple might be bringing in two new models of iPhone SE over the next couple of years. The rumours have been suggested by known TF securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who further went on to explain that Apple has two iPhone SE models lined up for the years 2022 and 2023. According to a report from MacRumors, the explanation from Kuo was seen on a note to investors.

Details on the Devices

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the first model of Apple’s iPhone SE will be launched somewhere in the first half of 2022 and will feature 3GB of memory. The second model, on the other hand, will be launched in 2023 and is anticipated to have some major changes which could include a larger display screen and 4GB of memory. Predictions from Kuo match with the overabundance of rumours already available on the internet regarding iPhone SE models.

Ross Young who is a display analyst also said that Apple might be bringing in a new iPhone SE model in 2022 which is currently in the works and will be a 4.7-inch device with 5G connectivity. He further said that this model will be followed by another iPhone SE model arriving in 2024 that will feature 5.7 inches – 6.1 inches LCD display. Ross Young said in a statement that the original date for the second model of iPhone SE was somewhere in 2023 but was pushed to 2024. However, reports from Kuo suggest that the device is still on for the 2023 launch.

Other speculations on the device have suggested that the larger iPhone SE model will be somewhat similar to iPhone XR in terms of design. It would mean that the handset will have a hole-punch front-facing camera design and would be Apple’s last iPhone with an LCD display. The 2022 model of the iPhone SE, however, is expected to retain the design it has currently and will still have 4.7 inches of display but will add 5G connectivity. Although it still remains to be seen that whether the device will feature an A14 or A15 chipset.

Additionally, it has been reported earlier that Apple is looking to increase the shipping of various products hugely next year. It is already working on new products and upgrading the existing products. It was also reported that Apple is eyeing to increase its iPhone shipment in the first half of 2022 by around 30% as compared to that in the first half of 2021.