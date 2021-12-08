Convert India to 5G From 2G/4G at Earliest: Mukesh Ambani

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 5

There are many people who can’t purchase smartphones or other connectivity devices because they can’t afford it. That is why, Ambani has called for tapping into the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) to subsidise devices for select target groups. This will ensure that people even at the low-income levels can be a part of India’s digital revolution.

Highlights

  • Ambani said that there’s a need for radical transformation of India’s energy systems.
  • India should focus on covering the 2G and 4G users to 5G at the earliest, said Mukesh Ambani.
  • There are many people who can’t purchase smartphones or other connectivity devices because they can’t afford it.

Follow Us

2G to 5G

India should focus on covering the 2G and 4G users to 5G at the earliest, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2021, Ambani said that keeping millions of Indians at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid confined to 2G is depriving them of the digital revolution. According to the Indian business tycoon, the rollout of 5G networks should be the topmost priority of India. Ambani further said that Jio’s future proof network could be easily and quickly converted from 4G to 5G.

USOF Should be Tapped into For Subsidising Devices for Select Groups

There are many people who can’t purchase smartphones or other connectivity devices because they can’t afford them. That is why Ambani has called for tapping into the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) to subsidise devices for select target groups. This will ensure that people, even at the low-income levels, can be a part of India’s digital revolution.

It is not just the services that need to become affordable, but also the devices in the hands of the users. Further, Ambani said that India needs to focus on expanding fiber coverage as fast as possible. Ambani said that if all the players in the industry work together, India can rapidly achieve a nationwide footprint of broadband coverage.

Lastly, Ambani said that there’s a need for a radical transformation of India’s energy systems. Clean and green energy at low costs will be required to fuel the technology in the coming years. While connectivity is important to focus on, one must not forget about the critical components of the digital ecosystem.

During the COVID-19 times, Jio was able to introduce fiber connectivity to over five million homes in India. To be future-ready, India needs to have a nationwide broadband footprint as it has almost unlimited data carriage capacity. But it will require everyone in the industry to pitch in.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Convert India to 5G From 2G/4G at Earliest: Mukesh Ambani

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments