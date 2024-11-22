Tecno Pop 9 4G Launched in India, First to Come with MediaTek G50 SoC

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Tecno Pop 9 4G comes with a 6.67-inch display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 480nits of typical brightness and supports HD+ resolution. It weighs 188.5 grams, which is standard for a device of this size.

Highlights

  • Tecno has just launched a new smartphone in India, namely Tecno Pop 9 4G.
  • The Chinese smartphone maker has launched a super affordable 4G smartphone in the country.
  • The Tecno Pop 9 also becomes the first device in the country to feature MediaTek's G50 processor.

Follow Us

tecno pop 9 launched in india

Tecno has just launched a new smartphone in India, namely Tecno Pop 9 4G. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched a super affordable 4G smartphone in the country. The Tecno Pop 9 also becomes the first device in the country to feature MediaTek's G50 processor. The device is available in three colour options - Startrail Black, Glittery White, and Lime Green. For the unaware, there's also a Tecno Pop 9 5G available in India. This is the 4G variant targetted at masses. Let's look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - Airtel’s 5G Won’t Work on Redmi A4 5G

Tecno Pop 9 4G Price in India

Tecno Pop 9 4G starts at Rs 6,499 in India with bank offers. The device will go on sale in the country starting November 26, 2024. The 5G variant is also available on Amazon starting at Rs 9,999.

Read More - Vivo Y300 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Tecno Pop 9 4G Specifications in India

Tecno Pop 9 4G comes with a 6.67-inch display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 480nits of typical brightness and supports HD+ resolution. It weighs 188.5 grams, which is standard for a device of this size.

There's a 13MP sensor at the rear which supports 4x digital zoom, portrait mode, time-lapse, slow-mo video recording, and up to 1080p resolution recording. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor with 2x digital zoom support. The front camera also supports 1080p video recording. The device is powered by MediaTek G50 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 15W fast-charging. It is a 4G connectivity phone and should work with all telecom operators in India. The device will run on Android 14 Go based on HiOS 14 out of the box. Tecno said that the device will have 3 years of lag free experience.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Realme GT Neo 7 launching Next week in China - 6.5-6.6"1.5K,OLED panel - 7,000mAh battery - Thickness of 8.5mm± -…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Faraz :

Telecom world was going out of balance, then after tariff hike, BSNL came as Avatar to rescue. " Private Operators…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Faraz :

BSNL/MTNL active subscribers increased in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Kolkata and Kerala as per this report. Assam, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana needs…

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

I am happy with what I am seeing.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

. :

Jio lost 80lack customer vi and airtel lost 15 lack each Bsnl is the only gainer last month. Story up…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi ARPU Q2 FY25: Tariff Hikes…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments