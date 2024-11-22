Tecno Pop 9 4G Launched in India, First to Come with MediaTek G50 SoC

Tecno has just launched a new smartphone in India, namely Tecno Pop 9 4G. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched a super affordable 4G smartphone in the country. The Tecno Pop 9 also becomes the first device in the country to feature MediaTek's G50 processor. The device is available in three colour options - Startrail Black, Glittery White, and Lime Green. For the unaware, there's also a Tecno Pop 9 5G available in India. This is the 4G variant targetted at masses. Let's look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Tecno Pop 9 4G Price in India

Tecno Pop 9 4G starts at Rs 6,499 in India with bank offers. The device will go on sale in the country starting November 26, 2024. The 5G variant is also available on Amazon starting at Rs 9,999.

Tecno Pop 9 4G Specifications in India

Tecno Pop 9 4G comes with a 6.67-inch display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 480nits of typical brightness and supports HD+ resolution. It weighs 188.5 grams, which is standard for a device of this size.

There's a 13MP sensor at the rear which supports 4x digital zoom, portrait mode, time-lapse, slow-mo video recording, and up to 1080p resolution recording. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor with 2x digital zoom support. The front camera also supports 1080p video recording. The device is powered by MediaTek G50 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 15W fast-charging. It is a 4G connectivity phone and should work with all telecom operators in India. The device will run on Android 14 Go based on HiOS 14 out of the box. Tecno said that the device will have 3 years of lag free experience.