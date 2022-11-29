Tech Mahindra and Axiata to Develop 5G Solutions for Enterprises in Five Countries

Tech Mahindra will bring its expertise in providing digital services, 5G enterprise solutions, SI (systems integrator) capabilities, deploying and maintaining private wireless networks and more. Axiata will bring its network infrastructure, along with other products and services to the table.

Highlights

  • Tech Mahindra has inked an MoU with Axiata.
  • Tech Mahindra and Axiata to offer 5G solutions to enterprises in five countires.
  • The partnership will enable enterprises to get cost effective 5G solutions.

Tech Mahindra Axiata 5G
Tech Mahindra, a leading Indian company in providing digital solutions and consulting has announced that it has inked an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to co-develop 5G solutions for enterprises in five countries. Both the companies will market the co-developed solutions together to the enterprises in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Both the companies will target enterprises across industries, including smart cities, oil and manufacturing, and more to provide them with innovative, new-age and cost-effective 5G solutions.

Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra will bring its expertise in providing digital services, 5G enterprise solutions, SI (systems integrator) capabilities, deploying and maintaining private wireless networks and more. Axiata will bring its network infrastructure, along with other products and services to the table.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Business Head, Communications-Media-Entertainment for EMEA and APJI Markets, said, "Tech Mahindra has created 100+ 5G For Enterprise (5G4E) industry solutions across all sectors which provide end-to-end digital solutions for enterprises to enable digitalization at pace in this new 5G arena. Tech Mahindra’s 5G4E solutions, coupled with Axiata’s leading communication 5G connected services and their focus on digital telco, digital business, and digital infrastructure, will help us extend our 5G services portfolios to deliver tangible business value to customers across APJI markets and help digitize enterprises across verticals."

A release from the company said that 5G solutions offered under the MoU will help the enterprises in becoming future ready and will enable them in unlocking new revenue streams.

