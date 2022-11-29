Airtel Becomes First to Launch 4G in Kaksar, Border Village of Kargil District

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Bharti Airtel 4G in Kargil
Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest telecom operator, has become the first company to launch 4G network services in Kaksar. It is a small village near the Kargil district in Ladakh. 4G wireless broadband services in the village would enable the people living there to participate in the digital drive that India is moving forward with. In a release, Airtel said that its 4G network services will cover Kaksar and Latoo villages.

Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO – Bharti Airtel, Upper North said, “Airtel remains committed to delivering the highest quality of service to its customers. Connectivity to the border towns is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. We are delighted that the service will empower our customers in the border villages to access a myriad set of possibilities on their mobile phones. We are grateful to the Ministry of Telecommunications for all their help in making the launch to the LoC region a reality.”

All thanks to Airtel, students in Kaksar and Latoo will be able to join digital classrooms which will make a huge difference in their future. Airtel is the only telecom company in the area that's providing services to the customers in these areas of Ladakh.

Airtel can also switch its 4G services to 5G in these areas in the future as it is deploying 5G NSA (non standlone).

