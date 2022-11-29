Vodafone Idea is Going to Remove Extra Data Offer Tomorrow



Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's third-largest telecom service provider, is soon going to remove the extra data offer for the customers. The telco has been working non-stop to market its plans in the best manner possible. This extra data offer was again an incentive from the company to attract users towards its services. The telco is known for bundling a ton of data benefits with its prepaid plans, and this extra data offer was announced by the company for users recharging between November 15 to November 30, 2022. The plans that are currently offering extra data are the Rs 1449, Rs 2899, and Rs 3099 plans. Let's quickly go over their benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1449, Rs 2899 and Rs 3099 Plans Benefits

Vodafone Idea offers the Rs 1449 plan with a total validity of 180 days while the other two plans which cost Rs 2899 and Rs 3099 come with a validity of 365 days or one year.

With the Rs 1449 plan, users are currently getting 50GB of bonus data. The Rs 2899 and Rs 3099 plans are offering users 75GB of bonus data.

With the Rs 1449 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. This plan also bundles Hero Unlimited benefits and Vi Movies & TV VIP for the consumers.

The Rs 2899 plan also offers 1.5GB of daily data. This plan also comes with all of the benefits that the Rs 1449 plan offers to consumers.

Lastly, there is the Rs 3099 plan. With this plan as well, all the benefits are like the above two plans, but the daily data benefit goes up to 2GB. Further, this plan bundles a free one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the users.

The internet speed for users on all the plans mentioned above would come down to 64 Kbps once the FUP or fair usage policy data is consumed.

Vodafone keeps brining such offers for customers time to time. So even if you miss out right now, you may get an opportunity to recharge with such plans in the future.