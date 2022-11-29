Jio 4G was Down for Many Users in India this Morning, But Restored Now

The downdetector platform by Ookla also suggests that around 8 AM today, there were many users who reported that they couldn't access Jio's 4G network services. Users were unable to make calls and send or receive messages via Jio numbers. But apparently, the 4G data was working for them. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, gave a slight shock to its users earlier this morning when its networks stopped working.
  • It looks like Jio's 4G network was down for a brief period.
  • This is not the first time something like this has been happening with Jio.

Reliance Jio 4G

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, gave a slight shock to its users earlier this morning when its networks stopped working. It looks like Jio's 4G network was down for a brief period. The #jiodown is still trending on Twitter, and there are many users who are expressing their anger towards the situation on the platform. The downdetector platform by Ookla also suggests that around 8 AM today, there were many users who reported that they couldn't access Jio's 4G network services. Users were unable to make calls and send or receive messages via Jio numbers. But apparently, the 4G data was working for them.

This is not the first time something like this has been happening with Jio. Airtel users have also faced a similar situation in the span of the last year. However, this situation has been resolved by the company and users can now make and receive calls on their Jio numbers. The downdetector graph also shows that around 9 AM, the number of reports started coming down. The reason behind the issue is unknown, as Jio is yet to say anything officially on the matter. It is also unclear the areas of the country where users were affected because of this outage.

