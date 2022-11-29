Airtel 5G is Available in Four Airports and Several Cities Now: Check

Airtel has expanded its 5G Plus services. Since launching its 5G network in early October, the business has been steadily expanding its "5G Plus" network, which is based on the non-standalone (NSA) architecture, at airports and in cities, in contrast to rival telecom Reliance Jio, which is first focusing on cities. 13 cities are currently receiving the major telecom provider's 5G services.

Airtel 5G Plus: Availability in Cities

Initially, only 8 cities received the company's 5G services. In addition to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Pune (airport), Nagpur, Varanasi, and Gurugram, Airtel 5G plus services are now accessible in Patna.

Along with rolling out its 5G network at major cities, the Sunil Mittal-led telco has been focusing on airports such as Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 and Lohegaon Airport in Pune, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi and Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, and most recently Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna.

On the other hand, Jio's 5G standalone (SA) network has been launched in the Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, and most recently, in each of Gujarat's 33 district headquarters. Jio offers limitless bandwidth at speeds of over 1 Gbps as part of its Welcome Offer for 5G, while Airtel subscribers can take advantage of 5G services on their current plans until the 5G roll-out is complete.

Checking Availability in Your Area

A greater number of consumers will soon have access to Airtel 5G Plus services. Customers will eventually be able to use the Airtel 5G Plus network's high-speed internet without paying any additional fees if they have 5G-capable devices.

To enjoy the 5G services, Airtel customers must have a phone that supports 5G technology. With the use of the Airtel Thanks app, they can also determine whether their handsets are 5G compatible. In addition, users may use the app to verify whether Airtel 5G Plus is available in their location. Navigate to the 5G Plus area of the Airtel Thanks app. If 5G services are accessible where you are, the software will immediately recognise that.