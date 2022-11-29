BSNL Rs 298, Rs 319, Rs 347 and Rs 395 Plans Come with Weird Validities

The state-run telecom company in India goes by the name Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The mission of BSNL, which was established in 2000, is to offer voice and internet services in every nook and corner of the nation. The business operates one of the biggest wireline networks and is well-known in the broadband market. However, the operator is the only one that is yet to roll out 4G services across the country. In contrast, other companies like Airtel and Reliance Jio have already begun their 5G network trials.

BSNL Rs 298 Plan

The Rs 298 plan from BSNL includes 52 days of Eros Now entertainment, 1GB of internet per day, 100 free SMS per day, and unlimited calls to any network, including the MTNL coverage areas of Delhi and Mumbai. The speed drops to 40 Kbps after 1GB. The plan can be directly recharged by the user through the BSNL website or other online recharge apps or portals.

BSNL Rs 319 Plan

In general, this special pricing voucher provides unlimited calling benefits from BSNL to any network in the nation for a period of 65 days. The package comes with 300 SMS and a total of 10GB of data.

BSNL Rs 347 Plan

The 54-day validity period applies to the BSNL Rs 347 prepaid plan. This plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 2GB of data each day. After using all the daily data allotment, the speed lowers to 40 Kbps. 100 SMS benefits are also included with the package. The added benefit of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive web APP(PWA) by M/S Onmobile Global Limited is included in the Rs 347 package. Additionally, free national roaming in areas like Delhi and Mumbai is included in the calling benefits of this plan.

BSNL Rs 395 Plan

The 71-day validity of the BSNL Rs 395 prepaid recharge plan provides 2GB of data per day along with free calling that was restricted to 3,000 minutes of on-net voice calls and 1,800 minutes off-net voice calls. Call charges of Rs 20 per minute are applied after the free minutes. When 2GB of data is consumed each day, the data speed is decreased to 40 Kbps.