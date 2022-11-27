BSNL 20 Mbps Plan is Currently More Expensive than its 60 Mbps Plan

BSNL Rs 275 fibre broadband promotional plan, which has only been announced for a short period of time, is less expensive than the company's standard fibre entry plan, which costs Rs 329 per month and includes 1000GB of data. The Rs 275 fibre broadband plan from BSNL comes in two variations.

Highlights

  • One of the top telecom companies in India, BSNL offers a number of services to its millions of customers.
  • A promotional fibre broadband plan is provided by BSNL.
  • This programme is being offered for a short period, ending December 15, 2022.

BSNL

One of the top telecom companies in India, BSNL offers a number of services to its millions of customers, including a wide range of internet plans and packages that can be customised to suit any demand or budget. It is one of the oldest and most reputable Indian telecom service company.

A promotional fibre broadband plan is provided by BSNL. This plan is being offered for a short period, ending December 15, 2022. The plan is less expensive than BSNL's standard fibre entry plan. Let's take a look at the BSNL's standard and promotional plans in great depth.

BSNL Rs 329 Broadband Plan

The 20 Mbps internet speed and up to 1000GB of data are included in the Rs 329 broadband plan from BSNL. Following the completion of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data usage, the speed drops to 4 Mbps. With this package, users can make unlimited phone calls as well as local and STD calls to any network in India.

BSNL Rs 275 Broadband Plan

This BSNL fibre broadband promotional plan, which has only been announced for a short period of time, is less expensive than the company's standard fibre entry plan, which costs Rs 329 per month and includes 1000GB of data. The Rs 275 fibre broadband plan from BSNL comes in two variations. Both packages give 3,300GB of data and a fixed line voice calling connection, have a 75-day validity period, and are priced similarly. The speed is decreased to 4 Mbps once the monthly FUP data has been used up. One of the two plans has a speed of 30 Mbps, while the other has a speed of 60 Mbps.

Please take note that these promotional plans are only available till December 15th, 2022.

