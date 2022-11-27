Jio 5G Cities Compared with Airtel

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Users who are currently using a 4G SIM will not need to purchase a new sim for 5G, according to both operators. Once 5G is available in their location, their current SIM will support the new network and connect to it.

Highlights

  • Only two of India's three largest telecom providers now offer 5G services in the nation.
  • Through the use of a 5G Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio provides 5G services to a chosen group of consumers.
  • All of Airtel's customers have access to 5G, but only if they own a smartphone that is 5G compatible and reside in areas where the 5G network is available.

Follow Us

Jio and Airtel

Only two of India's three largest telecom providers now offer 5G services in the nation. These are Jio and Airtel. Jio's True 5G network is a standalone (SA) network in contrast to Airtel's 5G Plus service, which is a non-standalone (NSA) that uses the infrastructure of the current 4G network.

Reliance Jio has already reached several cities with 5G. The list of cities includes - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Gujarat (33 District Headquarters), Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. While Airtel 5G is in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Pune (Only Airport is covered), Nagpur, Varanasi, and Gurugram.

Jio 5G and Airtel 5G

In Nathdwara, Jio has begun offering Wi-Fi powered by 5G. By the end of this year, Jio hopes to expand its coverage to other major towns, and by 2023, it plans to roll out 5G across the entire India. The Airtel network, on the other hand, is anticipated to expand by December. In two to three years, Airtel hopes to offer 5G networks all over India.

Users who are currently using a 4G SIM will not need to purchase a new sim for 5G, according to both operators. Once 5G is available in their location, their current SIM will support the new network and connect to it. Nearly all smartphones with 5G capabilities are compatible with the Jio and Airtel 5G networks. The OTA (over-the-air) upgrades are available for 5G cellphones that do not support the network. The devices will begin supporting the available 5G network as soon as all the makers release their OTA upgrades.

Through the use of a 5G Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio provides 5G services to a chosen group of consumers. On the other hand all of Airtel's customers have access to 5G, but only if they own a smartphone that is 5G compatible and reside in areas where the 5G network is available.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments