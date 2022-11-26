Realme 10 Pro+ India Price Leaked

It appears that the Realme 10 Pro Plus will be extremely affordable. Before the Realme 10 Pro Plus's official launch on December 8, Realme VP Madhav Sheth tweeted the approximate ballpark price, all but confirming that it will be less than Rs 25,000. Given the phone's specifications, it is obvious that you should keep an eye on this device. Can Realme relax? We'll see, I guess.

In China, the Realme 10 Pro Plus costs CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 19,500) for the 8GB/128GB configuration. Additionally, it is available in configurations of 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB for CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,000) and CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,500), respectively. Although the pricing hints for the Indian market are not entirely unexpected, we must also consider other aspects like logistics and rupee depreciation. When these aspects are taken into account, it becomes clear that Realme is vying for the title of the best value for the money budget phone.

Curved AMOLED display will be the Realme 10 Pro Plus's main point of differentiation. For all we know, this might be the first segment. There are other niceties, though. Additionally, it is one of the first few smartphones on the market to include MediaTek's new Dimensity 1080 chip. This phone features a 108MP triple rear camera setup and 67W fast charging capability. The software comes next. One of the first Realme devices to ship with Android 13 out of the box is the Realme 10 Pro Plus.

The Realme 10 Pro, which has a flat LCD screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor inside, will join the Realme 10 Pro Plus. Here, too, you'll receive the same 108MP main camera as the pro plus model. Although we are unsure of the exact price difference just yet, the 10 Pro is anticipated to be more affordable than the 10 Pro Plus. For comparison, the 8GB/256GB option starts at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 19,500) in China.