5 Indian True Crime Docu-Series to Watch On OTT

True-crime documentaries, thriller movies, and TV shows based on them have been popular on OTT platforms during the past several years. With shows like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, and The Watcher, the genre has captured the interest of viewers from all over the world. These shows are being renewed as anthology series due to their success.

Here are five spine-tingling Indian true-crime documentaries that you can binge-watch on streaming services in case you enjoy true crime series or documentaries.

1. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

The Butcher of Delhi, the first episode of the true-crime Netflix series Indian Predator, debuted on July 20 of this year. The Butcher of Delhi, a production of VICE India and directed by Ayesha Sood, examines the police investigation as well as the motivations of serial killer Chandrakant Jha, who in 2006 and 2007 left three beheaded corpses and taunting letters outside the Tihar Jail.

2. Indian Predator: Murder In The Courtroom

Murder in a Courtroom, the second instalment of Indian Predators, debuted on Netflix last weekend with three episodes. The miniseries is based on the real-life account of a community that was terrorized by a vicious predator and how they retaliated by lynching him in a courtroom in 2004.

3. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The Netflix documentary series House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, which is based on one of the most terrifying cases in the nation, debuted on the streaming behemoth on October 8, 2021. An 11-member family committed mass suicide in the Burari neighbourhood of Delhi in this tragedy. On June 30, 2018, eleven members of a family were discovered hanging from the ceiling and the grandmother strangled to death inside their home, which the authorities ruled out as a shared delusion or psychosis.

4. My Daughter Joined A Cult

Early this year, My Daughter Joined a Cult made its Amazon Prime Video debut. The documentary series focuses on the people who were the center of the entire cult and revolves around the life of the contentious saint and self-declared godman Swami Nithyananda.

5. The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors

The famed unsolved double murder case in Noida involving 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar and 45-year-old Hemraj Banjade, who served as the Talwar family's domestic helper, is the subject of the Disney+ Hotstar documentary series The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors. Aarushi's body was found in her bedroom on May 16, 2008, and Hemraj's partially decomposed body was found on the terrace the following day. For failing to protect the crime scene, the police came under harsh criticism. The case got widespread media attention, and many people criticized the media's handling of the trial. The case has not yet been resolved.