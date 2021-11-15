Super High Speed Broadband Plans from Airtel, Jio, and More for Heavy Data Users

The growing market for broadband in the country has been quite beneficial for the users as they are getting more and more options to choose from according to their affordability and convenience. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been on their toes to provide exciting offers and services to attract a larger user base. Broadband connections are also very important for offices that require multiple users to connect at once. Such scenarios require very high-speed internet in order to keep the operations smooth. ISPs come up with various high-speed plans providing up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. Let’s look at some of the plans offered by these ISPs.

ACT Broadband Plans

ACT provides two 1 Gbps data plans called ACT Enterprises Exceptional Plus and ACT Enterprises Phenomenal Plus. Using state-of-the-art fiber technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. The Exceptional Plus plan offers users 6TB of monthly data which comes at a cost of Rs 6,999. Users get 7 Mbps of speed post FUP data exhaustion. The Phenomenal Plus offers 10TB of monthly data and comes at a price of Rs 8,999. Post FUP data consumption internet speed is 10 Mbps. It is to be noted that these plans are for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary in various cities. Users can also opt for a 500 Mbps plan that provides 3.5TB of monthly data at a cost of Rs 4,999 and 5 Mbps of internet speed post FUP limit.

JioFiber Broadband Plans

JioFiber is one of the most prominent players in the market. Users get various offers from JioFiber when it comes to high-speed data plans. The 500 Mbps plan comes at a price of Rs 2,499 per month. When it comes to the 1 Gbps plan, Jio offers a monthly unlimited data plan at Rs 3,999. Both of these plans come with 3300GB or 3.3TB of FUP data. However, JioFiber also provides a 6600GB monthly data plan running on 1 Gbps speed which comes at a cost of Rs 8,499. All these plans come with the subscription to 15 OTT platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime. All the prices mentioned are exclusive of GST.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Unlimited Plan

Airtel offers a 1 Gbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the Infinity plan. Infinity plan comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Wynk Music. Users can get access to 1 Gbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 3,999 for a month. The FUP data for all unlimited plans is 3500GB or 3.5TB. Airtel doesn’t offer any 500 Mbps plan.

Spectra Broadband Plans

Spectra provides a 1 Gbps plan which comes with symmetric speed and is branded as AirMesh Infinity. The 1 Gbps plan comes at a base price of Rs 2,499 for a month. Users do get blazingly fast internet speed with Spectra but it also charges an installation fee and additional security charges of Rs 4,000 which is refundable. This plan for Spectra is based on the City of Delhi. Users can also choose from 7 other plans that are provided by the ISP.