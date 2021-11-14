BSNL Fancy Number Sees Bid for Rs 2.4 Lakh

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) might not be the most attractive telecom operator in the country, but its VIP or fancy numbers see a lot of interest among the citizens in India. VIP or fancy numbers don’t really come with any additional benefits. They are just easy to remember, nothing else.

In a recent development, a potato trader from Kota, Rajasthan, has bought a fancy mobile number from BSNL, for which he bid Rs 2.4 lakh. Now that is an exorbitant amount of money to pay for a phone number, especially from BSNL.

As per a Hindi Daily report, the VIP number for which the person bid was - XXX7000000.

BSNL VIP Numbers Available Through Online Portal

BSNL’s VIP numbers are available inside its website under the “Fancy Numbers Auction” category. The bid for the XXX7000000 number had started at Rs 20,000. It went above and across Rs 2,00,000 at a point, and it was the potato trader from Kota who came on top. The name of the potato trader is Tanuj Dudeja.

As per Daily, the winner had collected the VIP number from the BSNL office in Farrukhabad. According to a DNAIndia report, this is not the first VIP or fancy number for Dudeja. The man has paid Rs 1,00,000 or Rs 1 lakh for another fancy number in the past.

It is certainly interesting to see people paying lakhs of rupees for a SIM card number. That too, when that number is from the state-run telco, which doesn’t really have a 4G presence in India. This is not to say that purchasing a VIP number for this exorbitant amount makes sense if it is from one of the private telcos.

There are more VIP numbers available for bidding on BSNL’s website if you fancy one. No cell phone number, however VIP or fancy it is, would ever justify the amount of money that people bid for it.