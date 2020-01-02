Star India to Increase Prices of 16 A-la-Carte Channels on January 9

Highlights 16 a-la-carte channels of Star India to gain back original prices

Star India reduced prices of these channels on October 11, 2019

Trai went hard at broadcasters in recent amendments to tariff regime

Star India Private Limited today announced that it would increase the prices of 16 a-la-carte channels on January 9. For the unaware, Star India and several other broadcasters introduced festive offer on October 11, 2019, as part of which several popular a-la-carte channels were offered at discounted prices. Everyone expected the broadcasters to increase the prices right after the end of the festive season, however, that did not happen. Star India today sent out a press release saying that the festive offer introduced by it back in October 2019 will end on January 8. The prices of the channels will be back to normal on January 9, 2020. DTH and Cable TV operators may implement the increased prices of Star India channels immediately on January 9. For now, Star India has announced the price hike, but we are expecting the other broadcasters to join the list very soon.

These are the 16 Star India Channels Which Will Receive Price Hike

Star India always stayed on top of the list when it comes to providing discounts on broadcaster packs and a-la-carte channels. The popular broadcaster will increase prices of 16 a-la-carte channels on January 9. Notably, the 16 channels will be back to their original prices which Star India announced earlier in 2019 as part of Trai tariff regime.

The 16 a-la-carte Star India channels in question are Star Plus (Rs 19), Maa TV (Rs 19), Star Jalsha (Rs 19), Asianet (Rs 19), Vijay (Rs 17), Asianet Movies (Rs 15), Star Sports 1 Marathi (Rs 13), Star Sports 2 (Rs 6), Hungama TV (Rs 6), National Geographic (Rs 2), Star Sports 3 (Rs 2), Vijay Super (Rs 2), National Geographic Tamil (Rs 2), National Geographic Telugu (Rs 2), Nat Geo Wild (Re 1) and Star Sports First (Re 1).

Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are excluding the taxes.

If a DTH/Cable TV user is already subscribed to any of the channel mentioned above, then the new price will come into effect for them at the end of the current month’s end. For example, if you maintain a monthly subscription period, then the new prices will be applicable to you automatically in the next month. As mentioned above, Star India will increase the prices of the 16 channels on January 9, so TV viewers still have the choice to get the channels at reduced prices until January 8.

Trai Goes Hard at Broadcasters in the Latest Amendments to Tariff Regime

Yesterday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has finally issued new amendments to the tariff regime. And as expected, Trai went hard at broadcasters. The Trai had asked broadcasters to revise the a-la-carte channel prices again and asked them to submit the new prices by January 15, 2020. So the biggest trouble for broadcasters and DPOs right now is they can’t include a-la-carte channels priced above in the bouquets.

For example, the current price of Maa TV is Rs 19 (excluding taxes); So after the new amendments come into the picture, broadcasters and DPOs will not be able to offer this channel in any bouquets. So TV viewers will have to pay the full amount to view the channel on their respective Set-Top Box. This is the reason why Trai has given some time for broadcasters to revise the prices of a-la-carte channels.

We are expecting Star India to increase prices of some popular channels like Star Sports 1, Maa TV and other entertainment channels to make the most of the new amendments. But some less popular channels will see a price reduction as well so that Star India can offer them in bouquets.