VIDEO: Wi-Fi Now Available in Flights In India
In-Flight Connectivity has been one thing missing from the Indian aviation industry right now. But, now it seems that Vistara, the popular full service carrier in India has decided to pave the way for in-flight connectivity in partnership with NELCO. Vistara is bound to deploy in-flight connectivity in India starting March 2020 where the connectivity will be available in wide-body aircrafts. Watch this video to know when the passengers will be able to experience Wi-Fi in flight and how this technology works.
Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.
VIDEO: Wi-Fi Now Available in Flights In India
