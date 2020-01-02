VIDEO: Wi-Fi Now Available in Flights In India

In-Flight Connectivity has been one thing missing from the Indian aviation industry right now. But, now it seems that Vistara, the popular full service carrier in India has decided to pave the way for in-flight connectivity in partnership with NELCO. Vistara is bound to deploy in-flight connectivity in India starting March 2020 where the connectivity will be available in wide-body aircrafts. Watch this video to know when the passengers will be able to experience Wi-Fi in flight and how this technology works.

