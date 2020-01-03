Realme X50 Youth Edition Officially Confirmed to Launch on January 7, Will Offer 5G Support

Highlights The Realme X50 and X50 Youth Edition will debut in China on January 7

Realme will share more details about X50 Youth Edition today

The Realme X50 will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

Realme X50 and X50 Youth Edition are the brand’s first two 5G smartphones. The company already confirmed to launch the Realme X50 in China on January 7, and now, it officially announced the Realme X50 Youth Edition would also make its debut on the same day. Realme has been teasing the X50 smartphone for a while now and all the rumours pointed out at the Youth Edition of the smartphone. The Realme X50 Youth Edition will also have 5G support, but the specifications are yet to be confirmed. The Realme X50 5G will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, but we are expecting the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition to make use of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset similar to the Oppo Reno 3. Realme also stated it would make an official announcement regarding the Youth variant of Realme X50 today.

Realme X50 Youth Edition Will Also Offer 5G Support

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition will be a watered-down version of the Realme X50 5G and the best part is the lite variant will also come with 5G support. Xiaomi launched two variants of the Redmi K30 in China- one with 5G support and one with 4G support. But that’s not the case with Realme as both the standard and Youth variants of the X50 will offer 5G network support. That said, we are not sure which processor will Realme use on the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition. To bring down the price of the smartphone, the Oppo spin-off brand may go with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset.

Oppo recently launched two new phones under Oppo Reno 3 series- the standard Oppo Reno 3 which is powered by the MediaTek Dimenstiy 1000L chipset and the premium Oppo Reno 3 Pro which comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The Reno 3 Pro prices in China start at a whopping 3,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 40,700), despite packing an upper mid-range chipset.

The Realme X50 5G and the X50 5G Youth Edition may come with affordable prices to take on the Redmi K30 series. The Redmi K30 5G price in China has been set as 1,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 20,500), so if Realme manages to beat Redmi to offer the X50 5G Youth Edition at an even more lesser price and 5G support, then it will be a piece of great news for the Chinese smartphone market.

Realme X50 Series: What You Need to Know

Realme X50 has been making rounds on the web for nearly a month now. The company will be officially launching the phones early next in China, but it has already confirmed some details regarding the Realme X50 5G. This will be the brand’s first 5G smartphone to debut ever and it may reach other markets in the coming months. The Realme X50 will offer dual-mode 5G support and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The Realme X50 5G will ship with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is rumoured to come with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and there will be a quad-camera setup on the back. The design of the smartphone has already been revealed; The X50 sports a dual punch-hole display like the Redmi K30 along with high refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Realme may not launch the X50 series in the Indian market anytime soon.