Tata Sky Multi TV Users May Benefit the Most After New Changes to Tariff Regime

Highlights Tata Sky is currently charging Rs 153 NCF for every secondary connection

Tata Sky has named its Multi TV policy as Room TV service

Tata Sky will be forced to charge just 40% NCF from Multi TV users in the future

Tata Sky has been charging full Network Capacity Fee (NCF) from the Multi TV users right now. Tata Sky subscribers were disappointed with this move from the company, but for some, this move came as a major relief. As part of the Room TV service which it introduced earlier this year, Tata Sky is charging Rs 153 NCF from every Multi TV user. Earlier, the scenario used to be different as the Multi TV charges used to depend on the primary connection subscription charges. But now, even if a user selects one a-la-carte channel on secondary connection, then Tata Sky will levy full NCF of Rs 153. Having said that, Tata Sky Multi TV users will benefit the most once the new amendments to the tariff regime come into effect. Trai declared that the operators should charge a maximum 40% of declared NCF for second and additional TV connections.

Before the new changes come into effect, here’s what the Tata Sky Room TV service for Multi TV users is offering right now.

Tata Sky Room TV Service: Benefits Detailed

Tata Sky’s Room TV service brought one new feature to the DTH operator’ subscribers, and at the same time, there’s one disappointing feature as well. Firstly, let’s talk about the benefit; Tata Sky is finally allowing its DTH subscribers to choose individual channels on Multi TV connections as well. For the unaware, Tata Sky just allowed the customers to mirror channels of the primary connection on secondary connections, and the charges would be just a bit lower than the primary connection charges as the company used to provide bundled packs to the Multi TV users.

However, the scenario is now entirely different. Tata Sky Multi TV users can now select channel packs or individual channels of their own on secondary connections. This allows users to save massive subscription costs every month. For example, a lot of Tata Sky subscribers just watch select TV channels on the secondary connection and this feature will be handy for them. But for the users who want all the channels of primary connection on secondary connection, this new feature will not be beneficial.

Tata Sky Room TV Service Has One Major Disadvantage

Right after the announcement of Room TV service from Tata Sky, customers were delighted that they can finally choose different channels on secondary connections. But there’s one major disadvantage with the Room TV service from Tata Sky. The DTH operator is charging full Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of Rs 153 on every secondary connection.

For instance, Tata Sky allows the users to get a maximum of three Multi TV connections (four in total, including the primary connection). So if a customer has three connections, then he/she has to pay Rs 153 NCF for all the connections, including the primary one. This move came as a surprise to many, but the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has left it to DTH operators on how much NCF they can charge for Multi TV connections.

Dish TV and D2h are charging reduced NCF of Rs 50 for every Multi TV connection, whereas Airtel Digital TV is providing a discounted NCF of Rs 80. That said, all three DTH operators also provide individual channel selection functionality for secondary connections as well. So amongst the topmost DTH operators, it’s Tata Sky charging a premium and full NCF from the subscribers and it might dent the company when it comes to adding new users.