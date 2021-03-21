1 Gbps broadband plans are being offered by several companies in India at the moment. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, Connect Broadband, Tata Sky Broadband, ACT Fibernet, Spectra and so on, are providing broadband plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps. While the adoption for 1 Gbps plans is still low, it is good to see Indian companies offering such speeds. ACT Fibernet was the first to launch 1 Gbps broadband plan in Hyderabad back in 2017. But it was JioFiber that made the service popular in India. Spectra Broadband is one of the first companies to launch 1 Gbps plans in India. As per the latest development, Spectra has the cheapest 1 Gbps broadband plan in India, priced at just Rs 2,499. That said, Spectra is able to achieve the affordable price tag at the expense of the FUP limit. Continue reading to know more about Spectra’s 1 Gbps broadband plan in detail.

Spectra 1 Gbps Broadband Plan at Rs 2,499: Everything You Need to Know

Spectra Broadband right now has three broadband plans on offer- Spectra Fastest, Spectra Faster and Spectra Fast, priced at Rs 2,499, Rs 1,599 and Rs 999, respectively. The Fastest plan offers 1 Gbps speeds, followed by the Faster plan with 500 Mbps speeds. The Spectra Fast plan allows users to browse the web at 250 Mbps speeds. Spectra is offering services in eight cities as of this writing- Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Chennai and Pune. The availability of the 1 Gbps plan differs with every city.

Talking about the 1 Gbps broadband plan in detail, it can be picked up in four billing options- one month, three months, six months and for one year.

For one month, the base price of the plan is Rs 2,499, but customers will be required to Rs 6,129 if chosen the subscription for one month. Spectra will charge Rs 2,000 as a refundable security deposit, Rs 1,000 towards installation charges and 18% GST, which takes the overall price to Rs 6,129. With the monthly billing plan, users get just 1000GB of FUP limit.

For three months, the charges will be Rs 12,026, again the Rs 2,000 security deposit, Rs 1,000 installation and 18% GST comes into the picture. This billing option also offers just 1000GB of data every month.

The plan can also be subscribed in six months billing cycle priced at Rs 18,873. Thankfully, Spectra waives off the security deposit charges and also doubles the FUP limit to 2000GB per month with this option. But it is underwhelming that the company will charge Rs 1,000 towards installation charges.

If you are looking for a broadband plan for a long-term subscription, then the 1 Gbps plan for one year will be a good choice. The overall price of the plan is Rs 36,566 (including 18% GST) and the best part is unlimited data benefit.

As you can see, Spectra is offering the 1 Gbps plan with too many catches for one month. And the 1000GB FUP limit is on the extremely lower side.