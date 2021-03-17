Connect Broadband 1 Gbps Plan With Unlimited Data Costs Rs 3,999 per Month

Popular Internet Service Provider (ISP), Connect Broadband, now offers broadband plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps (1000 Mbps). Besides the broadband plans with up to 100 Mbps speeds, Connect Broadband has four plans with speeds over the standard 100 Mbps. The Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 1,999 and Rs 3,999 broadband plans offer speeds of up to 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps. Connect Broadband’s plans also come with unlimited voice calling, free ISD calls, the ability to subscribe to ZEE5 Premium at 50% off and free antivirus keys. The company’s high-speed broadband plans are priced aggressively, taking on the likes of JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber. Connect Broadband plans are available in various locations in Punjab like Amritsar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Connect Broadband High-Speed Plans Detailed

The high-speed plans from Connect Broadband start at Rs 999. The basic plan of Rs 999 allows users to browse the web at up to 200 Mbps speeds. All the plans offer unlimited data (capped at 3.3TB per month) and unlimited voice calling benefit on par with other operators. Here comes the interesting part: Connect Broadband is also offering free ISD calls with these high-speed plans. The Rs 999 plan comes with 1000 minutes of ISD calling to numbers in the United States and Canada.

Moving on, we have the Rs 1,499 broadband plan that offers 300 Mbps speeds, 3.3TB FUP limit, unlimited local calling and 1,500 STD minutes to the USA and Canada. The plan also offers free antivirus software keys.

The Rs 1,999 and Rs 3,999 broadband plans come with 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps speeds. They offer the same 3.3TB data per month, 1,500 minutes of STD calls and five antivirus keys. Connect Broadband also allows its users to subscribe to the ZEE5 Premium subscription at 50% discount. ZEE5 Premium, which generally costs Rs 999 for one year, can be subscribed to at Rs 499 for one year with a Connect Broadband subscription.

To avail the free STD minutes, customers will be required to pay a refundable amount of Rs 2,000. Basically, these are the charges for STD calling service subscription. As for the basic installation and other charges, users can subscribe to a 2.4GHz router by paying Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,499 for a 5GHz router.

When we compare the broadband plans of Connect Broadband to other ISPs, the 1 Gbps plans from Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber are also available at a starting price of Rs 3,999. Both JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are also providing unlimited data capped at 3.3TB and unlimited voice calling through landline service.