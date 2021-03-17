DisplayMate Says OnePlus 9 Pro Has An Excellent Top-Tier World Class Smartphone Screen

OnePlus 9 Pro received an A+ rating from DisplayMate. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced this news on Twitter, saying the upcoming flagship smartphone will hold 13 display performance records. The OnePlus 9 Pro will go official on March 23. Right after the DisplayMate rating tweet, the CEO also revealed the complete display specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus 9 Pro will have a Quad HD+ screen with a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of brightness levels, MEMC, HDR1+ and so on. OnePlus also says the 120Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 9 Pro will be ‘responsive’ than another smartphone with a 120Hz display. DisplayMate also said the 9 Pro features ‘An Excellent Top-Tier World Class Smartphone Display.’

OnePlus 9 Pro Display Specs Revealed: Check Full Details

The OnePlus 8 Pro had one of the best screens on any smartphone last year. And the trend continues with the OnePlus 9 Pro as well. Keeping DisplayMate rating aside, the on-paper display specs of the OnePlus 9 Pro are top-notch. For starters, the phone will sport a 6.67-inch LTOP Quad HD+ screen with a Smart 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is using the term ‘Smart’ because the phone is capable of going all the way down to a 1Hz refresh rate when you are not using it. Yes, you heard it right. Pete Lau announced that OnePlus would lead the ‘low refresh rates’ segment as well. He said the OnePlus 9 Series would switch anywhere from 1-120Hz when you need it, which improves the overall battery life.

The display will also offer native 10-bit colour depth (1.07 billion colours), 1300 nits of brightness levels, MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) and HDR10+. No doubt these are top-notch specs on paper.

The official Twitter handle of OnePlus also teased the ‘Hyper Touch’ feature on OnePlus 9 Pro. In the short video posted by the company, it compared the 120Hz screen on the OnePlus 9 Pro to that of the same 120Hz refresh rate display on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The video shows the 120Hz screen of the OnePlus 9 Pro is slightly on the more responsive side, but again, the difference seems to be very negligible.

OnePlus first teased the cameras specs of the OnePlus 9 Pro before revealing the complete display specs. The OnePlus 9 Pro is shaping up to be a great flagship smartphone. The phone is also expected to come with 50W wireless charging support, 65W wired fast charging, Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and a decent 4500mAh battery.