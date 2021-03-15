OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro All Colour Variants Leaked

The colour variants that the OnePlus 9 series devices will come in are leaked now. There is no official confirmation from OnePlus, but the colour options in the picture match the past leaks. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will come in three different colour variants. According to the images leaked by the tipster Ishan Agarwal on his Twitter account, the OnePlus 9 will come in Arctic Sky, Winter Mist, and Stellar Black colour options. The OnePlus 9 Pro will come in Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green.

It is great to see OnePlus introducing more ‘premium’ feel colours on its flagship devices. The Pine Green doesn’t look too far from what Apple offered with the iPhone 11 Pro Midnight Green.

OnePlus 9 Series Specifications

OnePlus has confirmed about its partnership with Hasselblad to introduce a more powerful range of cameras on its upcoming smartphones. The partnership between the two corporate giants is said to be for three years, involving an investment of $150 million by OnePlus.

Further, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has revealed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature the Sony IMX766 ultra-wide angle sensor. The primary sensor of the OnePlus 9 Pro is already confirmed to be the custom-made Sony IMX789 sensor.

According to the ‘About Phone’ leak of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro by MyDrivers, the OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a triple-camera setup, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear. The display of OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be 6.7-inch long with support for 120Hz refresh rate as well.

The series is expected to be launched with three devices – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R/9e. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, while the OnePlus 9R/9e is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.