OnePlus 9 Series Leaked and Confirmed Details, Everything to Know

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 9 series launch on March 23, 2021. The series is expected to come with three devices namely the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R/9e. OnePlus recently tweeted a teaser about the OnePlus 9 series and has possibly revealed the rear of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The rear has a Hasselblad branded quad-camera setup. All the leaks from the past now seem true as the rear of the device looks exactly the way people expected it to. The device revealed in the teaser has a matte silver finish and rounded edges.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications (Expected)

MyDrivers has already spotted the ‘About Phone’ screenshots of both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. According to the screenshots, the OnePlus 9 Pro might come with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to come running on the OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. More RAM and storage variants are expected to launch for the device.

It will come with a quad-camera setup which might sport a 48MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 8MP tertiary sensor, and another 2MP sensor. The selfie sensor will be housed in the small punch-hole cut-out at the top left of the screen. Further, the device is expected to come with a curved screen.

OnePlus 9 Specifications (Expected)

Specifications such as the chipset and the Android version for the OnePlus 9 is expected to be the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro. The display quality is also expected to be the same but only smaller than the Pro variant – 6.5-inch.

It might come with a triple-camera sensor which might sport a 48MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP additional sensor. The selfie camera will be in the same place as in the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is also expected to come with an 8GB+128GB variant and other variants as well.