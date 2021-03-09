How to Use WhatsApp Location Sharing Feature?

Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolls out multiple features and services to intrigue the users and hoists the user experience of the platform. One of the prominent features that WhatsApp offers is location sharing. With the help of location sharing, users can send their exact location to their loved ones in case of emergency. WhatsApp location sharing feature was specially rolled out as a part of safety measures. If you are not aware of the feature, follow the article to the end for a detailed guide regarding the location sharing feature.

Steps to Use Share Location Feature in WhatsApp

To share your current location in WhatsApp with your friends or family, open your WhatsApp and select the individual chat to whom you want to share the location. Once selected, tap on the ‘+’ icon. Tap on the more option and navigate to the location option. Under the option, select share your current location.

To share your live location, open the individual person’s chat box and tap on the ‘+’ icon. Tap on the more option and navigate to the location option. Now, tap on the share live location option. The app will ask you to turn on your location services. Select the time frame and share the location. You will get the option of 15 minutes, 1 hour and 8 hours. If you want to stop the live location share, tap on the stop button.

Things to Know About WhatsApp Location Feature

WhatsApp allows users to share location in two formats. Firstly, users get the option to share their current location. You can share your current location with any individual contact or group on WhatsApp. The other format allows users to share their live location for a pre-defined period of time. Users can set the timer for up to 8 hours, depending upon their requirements. The live location sharing option is considered dynamic and flexible as it allows continuous location tracking of nearest and dearest ones.