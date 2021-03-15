Micromax In 1 Launching in India on March 19

Micromax is all set to launch another smartphone in India on March 19. Dubbed as the Micromax In 1, the phone’s official teaser confirms the presence of a centred punch-hole that houses the selfie camera. As we inch closer to the launch, Micromax will reveal more details about the smartphone. As of this writing, XDA Developers writer Tushar Mehta revealed the specifications of the Micromax In 1 on Twitter. The phone will reportedly feature a Full HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 48MP triple camera setup and a 5000mAh battery. Going by these specs, we can expect the price of the smartphone to be around Rs 9,999 or Rs 8,999, taking on the recently launched Realme Narzo 30A.

Micromax In 1: Expected Specifications and Features

As the smartphone’s name suggests, the Micromax In 1 will sit between the In Note 1 and the In 1b smartphones. The leaked specs of the smartphone are also similar to the Micromax In Note 1. The leaked spec-sheet of the In 1 hint at a 6.67-inch Full HD+ with punch hole cutout. The handset will have MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone may come in another variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Other specs of the smartphone include a 48MP primary lens on the back paired with a couple of 2MP sensors. The device is said to lack a ultra-wide-angle shooter on the rear side. Towards the front, the In 1 is rumoured to have an 8MP selfie snapper. The handset might have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner similar to the Micromax In 1b, and it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

As you can see, the rumoured specs of the In 1 are similar to those of the already launched In Note 1, except for a few changes like the triple camera setup on the back and the Helio G80 chipset underneath.

The expected price of the Micromax In 1 is around Rs 9,999 or Rs 8,999. The recently launched Realme Narzo 30A with Helio G85, 6000mAh battery and a dual-camera setup is priced at Rs 8,999. If Micromax launches the In 1 at Rs 8,999, it would be a great smartphone to purchase in that price segment, considering the stock Android experience it offers.