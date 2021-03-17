No Galaxy Note 21 This Year, Confirms Samsung

Samsung will not be launching a new Galaxy Note smartphone this year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 21 was expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2021, but due to chip shortages around the globe, the South Korean electronics company is considering skipping the next smartphone in its iconic Note series. This news may not surprise many as Samsung was heavily rumoured of letting go of the Note 21 this year. During an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul, Samsung’s co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin said the company will be skipping the Note 21 this year, however, he confirmed that the company would be back with Note 22 next year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Cancelled Officially

Apart from confirming the Galaxy Note 21 launch cancellation, Samsung also raised its voice regarding the chip shortages in the smartphone industry. The main reason behind Samsung cancelling Galaxy Note 21 is the chip shortages alongside raising severe concerns to its business owing to the same issue.

Ever since the Galaxy Note 20 series came out, there was news regarding the cancellation of the Galaxy Note series entirely. Samsung rubbished the rumours earlier this year, saying the Galaxy Note series is here to stay. Apparently, the company is skipping the Galaxy Note 21 this year but says the Note series will make a comeback next year.

“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio. It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year, so it might be difficult to release the Note model in 2H. The timing of the Note model launch can be changed, but we seek to release a Note model next year,” said Koh Dong-jin.

Nevertheless, we can expect Samsung to launch at least two foldables and the Galaxy S21 FE in the 2H 2021. The successors to the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy S20 FE are already in the works. Besides the smartphone industry, chip shortages are also hampering shipments in the automotive industry.