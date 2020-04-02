OnePlus 8 Series Receives A+ Rating From DisplayMate

Highlights DisplayMate awards its highest ever A+ Rating to OnePlus 8 series smartphones

OnePlus said that its upcoming smartphones would feature 120 Hz MEMC Technology found on high-end TVs

OnePlus is set to unveil its upcoming flagship on April 14

DisplayMate on Thursday announced that the OnePlus 8 series smartphones, the upcoming devices from OnePlus, has received its highest ever display rating. The company said that the OnePlus 8 series sets or matches more than 10 smartphone display performance records. DisplayMate, the company that deals with mobile phone display assessment, said that the display performance records that the OnePlus 8 sets or matches include color accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection. The company said that the OnePlus 8 in four categories has been “marked Visually Indistinguishable from Perfect.” OnePlus in January announced that its upcoming smartphones would include 120Hz fluid display that includes motion estimate and motion compensation (MEMC) technology for smoother video playback.

OnePlus 8 to Feature MEMC Technology Found in High-end TVs

OnePlus said that the MEMC technology is often found in high-end TVs. The MEMC technology is said to feature techniques that enable it to convert videos shot at 24 frames per second (fps) or 30 fps to play at 60 or 120 fps.

The company is said to include an hardware based MEMC solution that enables OnePlus to elevate frame rates to 60 fps or 120 fps with low power consumption.

In a separate release on Thursday, OnePlus highlighted the display on its upcoming smartphones and said that it will include “10-bit color for a more accurate display of colors across the spectrum.”

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus said in a release on Thursday that his company’s mission is to deliver the best user experience with its flagships.

“The display of a smartphone is the direct medium through which users can enjoy the ‘fast and smooth’ experience offered by OnePlus,” Lau said. “That’s why we invested heavily in its R&D and spared no expense to make it one of the best high refresh rate displays in the world.”

Dr. Raymond Soneira, President of DisplayMate Technologies, said that OnePlus 8 improves on the results set by the OnePlus 7 series.

“OnePlus has quickly established itself as an industry leader in display performance, consistently providing among the best implementations of OLED technology on the market,” Soneira said.

OnePlus 8: Specifications and Availability

OnePlus revealed on Tuesday that its upcoming smartphone would pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The company said that its upcoming smartphone would be launched on April 14 in an online event.

According to several leaks online, OnePlus is also said to unveil a 30W wireless charger on April 14. Further, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to feature a rear quad camera system with an 48MP Sony IMX689 primary camera. The phone is also tipped to be unveiled with a base 8 GB Ram and 128 GB storage model along with an optional 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.