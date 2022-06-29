Samsung Galaxy M32 Gets a Rs 2000 Price Cut in India

It has been a year since the Galaxy M32 first launched in India. The smartphone came in two variants – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. After a year, Samsung has discounted the smartphone by Rs 2,000. Both the variants have received a price cut. The base variant is now available for Rs 12,999 and the superior variant is now available for Rs 14,999. This price cut makes sense as it has been over 12 months since the device first came to India. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the smartphone to see whether it is worth it or not.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 was launched with 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It can support maximum brightness of 800nits and will run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. There are two nano SIM-Card slots and the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the optics department, the Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 30MP sensor at the front. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card.

This is not a 5G smartphone. In the connectivity department, this smartphone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and also has a 3.5mm audio jack. For additional security, the device comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted on top of the power button on the side. The device packs a massive 6000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 could be a decent option after the price cut. The display is decent and the battery specifications are also good. The only drawback is that it is not a 5G smartphone.