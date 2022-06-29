Mavenir Working With MNOs Across Germany, UK to Deliver CB Functionality

Brandon Larson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mavenir’s Multimedia Business Unit said MNO’s steadily need to implement CB to safeguard their users and strengthen mobile messaging capabilities.

Mavenir, a rapidly growing network software provider today announced that it is working with multiple Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across Germany and the UK for delivering Cell Broadcast (CB) functionality. For the unaware, CB is a technical specification maintained by the 3GPP. It is basically a method of sending messages to several mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time.

This technology and functionality come in handy when the users living in a certain area need to be alerted about something dangerous such as natural disasters, earthquakes, terrorist attacks, public unrest and more.

MNOs Need to Implement CB Functionality

A right message to a user at the right time can save not just one but many lives. Telcos across the globe need to get working with the CB technology and take help from players such as Mavenir to implement it.

