Airtel Offers the Most Benefits With This Mobile Plan

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country offers the most benefits with its postpaid plans. But the postpaid plans are usually more expensive than the prepaid plans and they only come on a monthly basis. If budget is not an issue for you and you have multiple smartphone users in your home, you can definitely go for the family postpaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel.

If you want one, you can get it directly from the telco starting at Rs 999. Right now, we are going to look at Bharti Airtel’s mobile plan that offers the most benefits to the consumers. Naturally, it is the most expensive postpaid plan offered by the telco. Let’s take a look at it in detail.

Bharti Airtel Most Expensive Postpaid Plan Offers the Most Benefits

The most expensive postpaid plan offered by Bharti Airtel is the Rs 1599 plan. With this offering, Airtel gives users 250GB of monthly data. There are three add-on connections offered with this plan. Each of the add-on connections gets 30GB of data. This plan also comes with a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan.

There are Airtel Thanks benefits which include a free subscription to major over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

This is the most expensive postpaid plan offered by Airtel. With a postpaid plan, users don’t really need to worry about exhausting voice calling or data benefits. But consuming additional data can be a pretty expensive affair for the consumers.

If you are purchasing a postpaid connection from Bharti Airtel, you can also consider Airtel Black plans. With Airtel Black, Bharti Airtel bundles multiple services including mobile, DTH and broadband into a single plan for which the user needs to pay a single bill only. This service is not meant for discount, but for the convenience of the users.