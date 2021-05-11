Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Live Images Leaked, Reveals Key Details

Samsung has been on a role in terms of product launches, from the A32 and A52 to the cheaper A02. Now, it seems there is another flood of Samsung devices coming, with recent leaks hinting at a probable launch for the A52 5G and A82 5G. Today, the next of these devices has been leaked, in the form of the F52 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F52 5G
    Samsung seems to be gearing up for the launch of a few products, from the A82 5G to the 5G version of the previously launched A52. This seems to be a tactical move to expand its presence in the mid-range segment, one that is dominated by the likes of Apple (with the SE) and the Korean manufacturer’s own offerings.

    Now, live images of the Galaxy F52 5G have surfaced online with the alleged price tag in tow. Do note that the device has not been unveiled globally, but a tipster on Weibo has shared the leaked images of the phone and the expected price.

    These leaks come days after another Weibo leak that showcased the front and rear design of the Galaxy A82 5G in the black colour, offering insight on what to expect from the next best option for the A-series of devices.

    What Do We Know About The Galaxy F52 5G

    Before we discuss the exact details, it might help to know that these images are in line with what has been seen on TENAA’s certification listings and Google Play Console.

    As for this leak, it was part of a tip that was shared by a tipster who goes by the name of the pseudonym Instant Digital, wherein he has shared that the Galaxy F52 5G will cost CNY 1,999 or Rs 22,900. This seems slightly cheaper than the Galaxy F62 that has been launched in India for Rs 23,999.

    As part of the leak, one can see that the device has a punch-hole cutout to the right of the device, with a quad rear camera to the back in a rectangular housing. The model in the image is in the white hue, with the device sporting a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-Type-C port and a speaker grill to the bottom,

    Earlier listings of the device have suggested that the device would support 25W fast charging; the TENAA listing suggests that the device will run on Android 11 and sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ TFT display with a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There may also be a 4,500 mAh battery.

    More recently, the Google Play Console listing indicated that the device might make use of the Snapdragon 750G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

    As of now, though, the company has not dropped any hints or promos regarding the device, so the launch may not be as soon as one would expect it to be.

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's a newbie to the Telecom industry. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

