India’s Tejas Networks wins bid to deploy technology for TelOne

In this day and age, every country and the companies that operate within them, are looking for the best solutions to expand their technology infrastructure. With globalisation in place, these companies are no longer limited to available solutions within their own country as there might be more advanced and cost-efficient alternatives available elsewhere. In this regard, TelOne, one of Zimbabwe’s largest telecom operators has made a decision to deploy the Tejas 100G/100G+ coherent dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) solutions. The 100/100G+ DWDM technology is a solution offered by Tejas Networks, a networking product company headquartered in India.

More on TelOne

TelOne leverages its robust infrastructure to enable connectivity across the country with the widest network coverage in Zimbabwe. TelOne is a shareholder of the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC). WIOCC further holds a major stake in East African Submarine System (EASSy) cable. Thus, TelOne does not just have infrastructure build underground and above the ground but also has some secure and sturdy connections to a variety of undersea cable systems.

What is DWDM and What It Does

The DWDM solutions help in enabling multiple optical wavelengths to be multiplexed or combined into one single fibre strand. The DWDM technology has made some advancements overtime where the older obsolete versions could only support 2.5gbps bandwidth per wavelength. The latest 100/100G+ version deployed by TelOne can deliver higher bit rates (greater than 100G) per wavelength.

This new solution not only provides the lowest per bite rate across longer distances but also proves to be cost-effective by using one single fibre strands and saving on fibre reserves.

After a competitive bidding and a successful field trial, Tejas’100G DWDM/OTN solution was able to showcase that it could transmit multiple 100G lambdas at high speed. This trial was not only done in a cost-effective manner but also lived up to the performance and reliability requirements of TelOne.

This Solution Empowers Customers: CEO of Tejas Networks

The CEO of Tejas Networks, Mr. Sanjay Nayak commented on the DWDM technology by saying that it will empower customers to use Tejas’ cost-effective and reliable solutions to expand and inter-operate as well as help them in diversifying their existing DWDM vendor base.

We Are looking for versatile solutions: MD at TelOne

Mrs. Chipo Mtasa who is the Managing Director at TelOne also commented on the matter by pointing that with a rise in demand for bandwidth and high speeds, TelOne was looking for a versatile solution to help them expand the capacity of their existing fibre networks with a series of investments.