Samsung Launches New C-Band Network Solutions

he portfolio is specifically designed to help U.S. mobile operators deliver advanced 5G service in the mid-band/C-Band spectrum

By April 20th, 2021 AT 7:52 PM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    samsung-c-band-network-solutions

    The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its C-Band network solutions portfolio earlier today. The portfolio of solutions is specifically designed to help U.S. mobile operators deliver advanced 5G services in the mid-band/C-Band spectrum. The lineup will enable mobile operators to deliver high-performance without compromising on the coverage of their networks. The portfolio will enhance the 5G experience in both indoor and outdoor environments.

    Samsung’s Complete C-Band Solutions Portfolio Lineup

    C-Band is the mid-band spectrum ranging from 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz. Samsung’s new C-Band portfolio includes advanced radios such as Massive MIMO radio, indoor solutions and network optimization tools that will allow the mobile operators to render 5G services with high performance, advanced features and wide coverage for users in the U.S.

    Samsung-C-Band-Solutions-verizon

    The Massive MIMO Radio is capable of tripling the bandwidth capacity and doubling the output power compared to previous technologies. It also offers the full range of auctioned spectrum range i.e. 280MHz. Flexible installation is also one of the benefits that the Massive MIMO Radio provides the operators.

    The portfolio also consists of Outdoor Radio. It is a compact, lightweight radio with eight antennas. Since the radio operates in both bi and tri-sector modes, it will be introduced as 8t8R radio. The radio is ideal for rural deployments as it is rather flexible.

    Samsung’s Micro Radio is designed to cater the dense urban environments. It facilitates easy installation anywhere for say light poles in cities and can fill coverage holes to attain the broader 5G coverage.

    The Indoor 5G Solutions provided by Samsung last year known as Link Hub and Link HubPro can now be expanded to support C-Band to bring 5G indoors. The Link HubPro is an active antenna with indoor radios and hub making it suitable for indoor deployment while the Link Hub on the other hand is suitable for places with existing Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) for eg. public venues, offices, shopping centres and stadiums.

    Samsung has added two new C-Band network deployment and management solutions- Earth Station Protection Solution (ESPS) and Time Division Duplex (TDD). Earth Station Protection Solution prevents interference between a base station and satellite earth station while the Time Duplex Station is a central coordinator that manages the remote interference between the cells in TDD and hence enhances the overall performance of the C-Band network.

    The U.S and South Korea already have great trade relations and now South Korean tech giant’s export of the C-Band network will result in deepening the relations between both countries even more.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Sonali is a national-level swimmer with a passion for tech and has different hobbies such as reading and writing. She is a good listener and therefore she can be your go-to person to talk about any aspect be it life or tech.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Role of Internet Exchanges in Driving Content Consumption Across OTT, Edu-Tech and Big Data

    We are almost at the end of the calendar year 2020. As the whole world desires, I too hope that...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Launches New C-Band Network Solutions

    The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its C-Band network solutions portfolio earlier today. The portfolio of solutions is specifically...

    module-4-img

    Wi-Fi 7 Can Support 320 MHz Transmissions, Needs Upgraded Testing Equipment

    Wi-Fi 6 isn’t an old standard, and while many companies are researching and estimating the benefits of incorporating Wi-Fi 6...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Masmovil Extends 5G Coverage in 200 Cities Across Spain

    module-4-img

    BSNL, Jio, Vi and Airtel, Who Offers Best Prepaid Plan Under Rs 400

    module-4-img

    Loongson Technology Makes History, Announces Self-Developed CPU Architecture

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Might Come to India Soon