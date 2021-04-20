Samsung Launches New C-Band Network Solutions

The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its C-Band network solutions portfolio earlier today. The portfolio of solutions is specifically designed to help U.S. mobile operators deliver advanced 5G services in the mid-band/C-Band spectrum. The lineup will enable mobile operators to deliver high-performance without compromising on the coverage of their networks. The portfolio will enhance the 5G experience in both indoor and outdoor environments.

Samsung’s Complete C-Band Solutions Portfolio Lineup

C-Band is the mid-band spectrum ranging from 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz. Samsung’s new C-Band portfolio includes advanced radios such as Massive MIMO radio, indoor solutions and network optimization tools that will allow the mobile operators to render 5G services with high performance, advanced features and wide coverage for users in the U.S.

The Massive MIMO Radio is capable of tripling the bandwidth capacity and doubling the output power compared to previous technologies. It also offers the full range of auctioned spectrum range i.e. 280MHz. Flexible installation is also one of the benefits that the Massive MIMO Radio provides the operators.

The portfolio also consists of Outdoor Radio. It is a compact, lightweight radio with eight antennas. Since the radio operates in both bi and tri-sector modes, it will be introduced as 8t8R radio. The radio is ideal for rural deployments as it is rather flexible.

Samsung’s Micro Radio is designed to cater the dense urban environments. It facilitates easy installation anywhere for say light poles in cities and can fill coverage holes to attain the broader 5G coverage.

The Indoor 5G Solutions provided by Samsung last year known as Link Hub and Link HubPro can now be expanded to support C-Band to bring 5G indoors. The Link HubPro is an active antenna with indoor radios and hub making it suitable for indoor deployment while the Link Hub on the other hand is suitable for places with existing Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) for eg. public venues, offices, shopping centres and stadiums.

Samsung has added two new C-Band network deployment and management solutions- Earth Station Protection Solution (ESPS) and Time Division Duplex (TDD). Earth Station Protection Solution prevents interference between a base station and satellite earth station while the Time Duplex Station is a central coordinator that manages the remote interference between the cells in TDD and hence enhances the overall performance of the C-Band network.

The U.S and South Korea already have great trade relations and now South Korean tech giant’s export of the C-Band network will result in deepening the relations between both countries even more.