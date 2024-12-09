Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra to Feature More RAM with 512GB Storage Model

Samsung is going to launch the much anticipated Galaxy S25 series in an event in January 2025. The device will likely set the tone of competition for the smartphone market in 2025. This time, Samsung will finally give the users what they have been wanting to see, the Ultra model with higher RAM. The Galaxy S24 Ultra came with just 12GB of RAM, even if you went for the 1TB internal memory model. But now, as per the tipster @Jukanlosreve, Samsung will bring the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB of RAM for the 512GB and 1TB memory models. This is certainly a sweet development for the fans of the smartphone who are thinking of purchasing it as it launches.









Samsung's decision to stay with 12GB of RAM for the S24 Ultra did sound a little strange. It is true that most of the work that you want to do can be done with 12GB of RAM if the software and the hardware are efficient enough. But, it did beg the question of whether higher amounts of RAM would be useful when the workloads went up. It certainly can't hurt to have more RAM for the higher internal memory models. In fact, it is in line with what the Android competitors are offering.

The upcoming flagship from OnePlus, which is OnePlus 13, will launch around the same time that Samsung is launching the Galaxy S25 series. The OnePlus 13 is also going to feature up to 16GB of RAM. Note that the base model of Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature 12GB RAM only. It is the higher internal memory variants including the 512GB and 1TB ones that are likely to feature 16GB of RAM.