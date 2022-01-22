Samsung Commences Pre-Ordering of Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung is all set to launch its much-awaited flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Series. The manufacturer is planning to introduce Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event that has been scheduled to take place next week. Now, just before the launch of the devices, Samsung has started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series. In addition to this, the company is also offering pre-orders for the soon-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Users in the United States will be able to pre-order the upcoming smartphones as well as the tablet even before the smartphone manufacturer officially announces the specifications for devices.

The South-Korean smartphone manufacturer has done the same before as it allowed pre-orders for its Samsung Galaxy S21 series as well as Galaxy Note 20 series. Moreover, the official website of the company informs that the customers making the pre-orders will not be required to pay the price of the Galaxy S22 series upfront. Furthermore, the company has also informed on its website that any customer who makes a pre-order for the smartphones will receive a credit of $50 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 3500. This credit can be utilised to buy other products from the company’s website.

Specifications for Galaxy S22 Series

As far as the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones is considered, the series will feature either Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipsets or Exynos 2200 chipsets, depending on the region where the devices are launched. The ultra-model of the series is also anticipated to bring back S-pen and the devices are expected to feature 12GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage.

Earlier reports have also informed that Samsung Galaxy S22+ might be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging technology. Previous reports have also suggested that Galaxy S22+ will have a larger 6.55-inch screen in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S22 which is set to feature 6.06 inches of screen. Moreover, the president of Samsung TM Roh also recently teased the launch of the devices via a tweet where he said that the devices will be the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S-series so far.